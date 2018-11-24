The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 24, 2018 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

India, All India

Agree with Akhilesh, army should be deployed in Ayodhya: UP Minister OP Rajbhar

ANI
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2018, 5:49 pm IST

He said despite imposition of Sec 144, 'administration has allowed people to gather in Ayodhya, which clearly indicates failure of govt'.

'CM is interested in election campaigning when Section 144 is imposed in Ayodhya. The kind of crowd that has gathered there... its responsibility will lie with the Chief Minister,' cautioned the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Saturday supported former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's suggestion that the Supreme Court should take note of the situation in Ayodhya and Army should be deployed to take control of the matter, if necessary.

Rajbhar told ANI that despite the imposition of Section 144 in the state that prohibits gathering of five or more persons at one place, "administration has allowed people to gather in Ayodhya, which clearly indicates the failure of the government".

"The Chief Minister is interested in election campaigning when Section 144 is imposed in Faizabad (Ayodhya). The kind of crowd that has gathered there... its responsibility will lie with the Chief Minister," cautioned the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader in the context of the mass gathering to be held by various organisations in Ayodhya over the weekend to build up pressure on the central government for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I welcome Akhilesh's statement. Section 144 is imposed in Ayodhya, yet the administration is letting people gather there, it means they have failed. Army should be brought," he emphasised.

Speaking to media on Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said: "The BJP does not believe in either the Supreme Court or the Constitution. The BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring Army, if necessary."

His statement comes at a time when a section of politicians is seeking an ordinance to hasten the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter.

Tags: op rajbhar, akhilesh yadav, ayodhya ram temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

