The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 24, 2017 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama with his teammates.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka post 151-4 at tea
 
India, All India

Not just effigies: Body found hanging at Jaipur fort in protest of 'Padmavati'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 1:28 pm IST

The body has been identified as that of 40 year old local Chetan Saini.

The body was hanging 200 meters above the ground at Jaipur's Nahargarh fort. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The body was hanging 200 meters above the ground at Jaipur's Nahargarh fort. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jaipur: A body was found hanging in the ramparts of Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort on Friday, with a threat note engraved on the rocks in protest of the movie 'Padmavati'.

The words "Padmavati ka virodh (Protest against Padmavati)" was found next to the body.

Earlier, it was speculated to be a suicide case, but the when the police reached the spot they found a message written on the rocks stating - "We do not burn effigies only, in protest of Padmavati".

The body was hanging 200 meters above the ground.

The body has been identified as that of 40 year old local Chetan Saini.

The police is trying to identify the cause of death.

'Padmavati', the Rs 190-crore film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the eye of the storm following protests in Rajasthan where fringe groups like the Karni Sena says the movie "distorts history".

Though they have not seen the movie, leaders of the Karni Sena and several politicians say the 13th-century queen, Padmini, has been disrespected by Bhansali suggesting in his movie that she was romantically involved with Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh, thereby tampering with historical facts.

Bhansali has denied any allusion to a love story, but several BJP-ruled states including Rajasthan have banned the movie, declaring they will not permit it to screen even if it is cleared by the censor board, which has yet to review the film.

'Padmavati' has been produced by Viacom 18; the studio has suggested it will delay the film's release, originally planned for December 1, to next year.

Padmini, according to legend, was a Rajput warrior queen from Chittor in Rajasthan who set herself on fire to save her honour after Khilji defeated her husband in battle.

Karni Sena has threatened Bhansali and the protagonist, Deepika Padukoine, with violence. Following the threat, security has been increased for both Bhansali and Deepika.

The sets of Padmavati were also vandalised during the shooting in Jaipur in January.

Along with Deepika Padukone playing the title role of Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor is playing Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh playing that of Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

With inputs from agencies

Tags: karni sena, padmavati release, deepika padukone, sanjay leela bhansali, cbfc, rajput protests, body found hanging
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

2

Mumbai police reprimands Varun for taking selfie from running car with fan

3

Hotel refuses woman's wish of booking rooms for homeless on Christmas

4

Congressman Barton apologizes after Internet goes ablaze with his nudes

5

Hong Kong Super Series: Son Wan Ho ends Sai Praneeth's campaign

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham