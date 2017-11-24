The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi to campaign big in Gujarat from November 27

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 1:07 am IST

50,000 tea meets to coincide with Mann ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the campaign trail in his home state of Gujarat on November 27, when he will address four rallies. Mr Modi will visit the state again on November 29. The PM’s rallies are scheduled in such a way that they will cover the Kutch-Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, that will go to the polls in the first phase on December 9. Other than the BJP’s star campaigner, Mr Modi, the party leadership, including Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, will also be in the state on November 26 and 27 to speak at rallies and attend programmes in the 89 constituencies going to the polls in the first phase. The BJP’s plank for this crucial election is “Vikasvad vs Vanshvad, Vikasvad vs Jativad” (development vs dynastic politics/casteism).

The second phase of the polls is on December 14, while the results will be declated on December 18.

Mr Modi will address his first public meeting Monday in Bhuj, then at Jasden, followed by another public meeting in Dhari and then the last one for the day at Kamrej. He will address four meetings in Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar and Navsari on December 29.

With the PM’s monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat due on November 26, the BJP’s poll managers have decided to hold “Mann ki baat, Chai ke saath” at all the 50,000 polling booths in the state. This comes in the wake of a derogatory meme against Mr Modi posted on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress’ online magazine, Yuva Desh, which was later removed.

In the evenings, the BJP plans to organise “Jan Samvad” programme, att-ended by senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers.

The saffron poll managers are planning rallies, public meetings and other programmes in all 89 constituencies to be attended by senior leaders, Union ministers and BJP chief ministers November 26 and 27.

Among those who will attend are party chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and Uma Bharti, chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat assembly elections, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

2

Mumbai police reprimands Varun for taking selfie from running car with fan

3

Hotel refuses woman's wish of booking rooms for homeless on Christmas

4

Congressman Barton apologizes after Internet goes ablaze with his nudes

5

Hong Kong Super Series: Son Wan Ho ends Sai Praneeth's campaign

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham