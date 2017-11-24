PM Modi to campaign big in Gujarat from November 27

50,000 tea meets to coincide with Mann ki Baat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit the campaign trail in his home state of Gujarat on November 27, when he will address four rallies. Mr Modi will visit the state again on November 29. The PM’s rallies are scheduled in such a way that they will cover the Kutch-Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions, that will go to the polls in the first phase on December 9. Other than the BJP’s star campaigner, Mr Modi, the party leadership, including Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, will also be in the state on November 26 and 27 to speak at rallies and attend programmes in the 89 constituencies going to the polls in the first phase. The BJP’s plank for this crucial election is “Vikasvad vs Vanshvad, Vikasvad vs Jativad” (development vs dynastic politics/casteism).

The second phase of the polls is on December 14, while the results will be declated on December 18.

Mr Modi will address his first public meeting Monday in Bhuj, then at Jasden, followed by another public meeting in Dhari and then the last one for the day at Kamrej. He will address four meetings in Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar and Navsari on December 29.

With the PM’s monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat due on November 26, the BJP’s poll managers have decided to hold “Mann ki baat, Chai ke saath” at all the 50,000 polling booths in the state. This comes in the wake of a derogatory meme against Mr Modi posted on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress’ online magazine, Yuva Desh, which was later removed.

In the evenings, the BJP plans to organise “Jan Samvad” programme, att-ended by senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers.

The saffron poll managers are planning rallies, public meetings and other programmes in all 89 constituencies to be attended by senior leaders, Union ministers and BJP chief ministers November 26 and 27.

Among those who will attend are party chief Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and Uma Bharti, chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani.