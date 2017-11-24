The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama with his teammates.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1: Samarawickrama departs early
 
India, All India

Mega mock tsunami drill along India's eastern coast today

PTI, AP
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 10:30 am IST

A mega mock tsunami exercise with international participants will be carried out in 31 coastal districts in 4 states and a union territory.

A mega mock tsunami exercise will be simultaneously conducted in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry along the entire eastern coast. (Photo: Twitter @NDRFHQ)
 A mega mock tsunami exercise will be simultaneously conducted in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry along the entire eastern coast. (Photo: Twitter @NDRFHQ)

New Delhi: A mega mock tsunami exercise with international participants will be carried out in 31 coastal districts in four states and a union territory on Friday, the Home Ministry said on Thursday. 

The exercise will be simultaneously conducted in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry along the entire eastern coast.

The disaster scenario will simulate tsunami waves originating due to a high-intensity earthquake near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which will lead to a massive tsunami along the east coast, a home ministry statement said.

The home ministry through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services will conduct the mega mock exercise on tsunami preparedness.

Participants from 11 Pacific island nations will observe the entire exercise to take away key lessons and best practices to be adopted while preparing for and responding to a disaster situation, the statement said.

The exercise is one of the various activities planned on the occasion of the second World Tsunami Awareness day held on November 5.

Officials from all the important departments such as the Army, Navy, Air Force, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), health, police, education, firefighting, Civil Defense, transport, electricity, public relations, etc. participated in these preparatory meetings.

Tsunami is a highly devastating natural hazard and requires rapid response when it occurs as the reaction time is limited. A two-hour reaction time has been planned in this scenario during which the entire state machinery will be mobilised in a defined manner to respond swiftly and efficiently.

Evacuation drills will also be rehearsed at selected sites. This exercise aims to assess and help improve the preparedness, response mechanism and coordination among concerned agencies.

India's eastern coast is susceptible to both floods and tsunamis and many coastal districts have conducted similar mock exercises for better preparedness over the years. This is, however, the first time that the entire eastern coast will participate in a mock exercise simultaneously.

Tags: mega mock tsunami exercise, home ministry, high-intensity earthquake, national disaster management authority, world tsunami awareness day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

2

Mumbai police reprimands Varun for taking selfie from running car with fan

3

Hotel refuses woman's wish of booking rooms for homeless on Christmas

4

Congressman Barton apologizes after Internet goes ablaze with his nudes

5

Hong Kong Super Series: Son Wan Ho ends Sai Praneeth's campaign

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham