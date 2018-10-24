Chhattisgarh CM, Atal niece file papers for Assembly polls

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Tuesday filed nomination from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency, he currently represents.

Mr Singh accompanied by his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and a host of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders filed his papers with the local returning officer in district headquarters of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. He paid respect to the UP chief minister by touching his feet before filing nomination. His wife Veena and son Abhishek, who is local MP, also accompanied him on the occasion.

Earlier talking to local media, Mr Singh exuded confidence that BJP would come to power fourth time in a row in Chhattisgarh in the next month’s two-phase Assembly polls in the state.

“We will achieve our target by winning more than 65 out of total 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Mr Singh said he has full faith in the party workers to return BJP to power in the state with a massive mandate.

“Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee has created Chhattisgarh state. We dedicate this poll to him,” he said.

Reacting to Congress’ decision to field Mr Vajapyee’s niece Karuna Shukla against him, he said, “Congress could not find a local candidate (to match him)”.

Meanwhile, Ms Shukla also filed nomination from Rajnandgaon Assembly seat. She vowed that she would be voice of people of Rajnandgaon if she was elected by them in the ensuing Assembly polls. Tuesday was the last day for filing of nominations for 18 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh which are going to polls in the first phase of elections in the state on November 12.