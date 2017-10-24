The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

India, All India

Suspension of cross-LoC trade leads to loss of Rs 80 cr

PTI
Published : Oct 24, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2017, 8:03 pm IST

Trade across LoC was suspended on July 11 after heavy firing from Pak caused damage to trade facilitation centres and police barracks.

Cross-LoC trade and transport facilities are considered major confidence building exercises between India and Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)
 Cross-LoC trade and transport facilities are considered major confidence building exercises between India and Pakistan. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Suspension of cross-LoC trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for the last 16 weeks has resulted in a loss of over Rs 80 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Trade across the Line of Control (LoC) was suspended on July 11 after heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side caused damage to trade facilitation centres and police barracks.

"Due to suspension of trade along the LoC, there was a loss of over Rs 80 crore during the period," custodian of LoC trade (Poonch), Mohammad Tanveer said.

Cross-LoC trade and transport facilities are considered major confidence building exercises between India and Pakistan. According to official figures, goods worth Rs 1,500 crore was traded since the start of the facility in 2008.

The cross-LoC bus service via Poonch-Rawalakot road too remained suspended for the last 16 weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the worst border skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC in 2017.

According to Indian Army figures, till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, a sharp increase, while in 2016, the number was 228 for the entire year.

11 people, including nine soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in July, according to the Army data.

There were as many as 83 ceasefire violations, one Border Action Team (BAT) attack and two infiltration bids from the Pakistani side in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.

Tags: cross-loc trade, ceasefire violations, pak bat, infiltration bid, jammu and kashmir situation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

