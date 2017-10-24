Gujarat bribery accusation: Narendra Patel asks for court-monitored investigation

Close aide of Hardik Patel, Narendra, joined the BJP on Sunday.

Ahmedabad: Days after alleging that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Patel on Tuesday filed an application in a Gandhinagar court in Gujarat, seeking probe in the bribery case.

A few hours after Narendra was inducted into the BJP, he convened a press conference late on Sunday night displaying bundle of cash, summing up to Rs 10 lakh, which he claimed was the first instalment of a crore used to bait him into joining the BJP.

Narendra blamed Varun Patel, another former associate of Hardik Patel, for the entire scenario.

Varun, who joined the BJP on Saturday, has denied the accusations.

The court will hear Narendra’s request for an investigation on Wednesday.