Cong will even invite terrorists like Hafiz Saeed to help form Govt: BJP

Gandhinagar: Gujarat’s deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in caste-based politics in the state and said it could even go to the extent of inviting terrorists like Hafiz Saeed if they feel it can help them form the government.

“If Congress feels that they can win the assembly polls in Gujarat by joining hands with Pakistan-based terrorists like Hafiz Saeed or any other such people, they would send them invitation without any hesitation,” Patel said at a press conference.

Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, is chief of the Jamaat-ud Dawaa, which was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The US has also offered a $10 million bounty for Saaed for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks.

Patel also accused the Congress of bringing back the KHAM theory (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) of the 1980s, saying they want to divide Gujarat on the basis of castes just to gather the support of the people.

“As the BJP is practicing Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the Congress is continuing to indulge in the divide and rule policy which existed during colonial rule. In spite of having such strong roots, people have lost their faith in Congress leadership,” he said.

Commenting on the inclusion of OBC leader Alpesh Thakor into the Congress, Patel said the opposition party is desperately looking for a new leadership to campaign for them.