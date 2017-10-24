The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017 | Last Update : 02:25 PM IST

India, All India

Cong will even invite terrorists like Hafiz Saeed to help form Govt: BJP

ANI
Published : Oct 24, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2017, 1:52 pm IST

Nitin Patel also accused the Congress of bringing back the KHAM theory (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) of the 1980s.

Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, is chief of the Jamaat-ud Dawaa, which was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. (Photo: File)
 Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, is chief of the Jamaat-ud Dawaa, which was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. (Photo: File)

Gandhinagar: Gujarat’s deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday accused the Congress of indulging in caste-based politics in the state and said it could even go to the extent of inviting terrorists like Hafiz Saeed if they feel it can help them form the government.

“If Congress feels that they can win the assembly polls in Gujarat by joining hands with Pakistan-based terrorists like Hafiz Saeed or any other such people, they would send them invitation without any hesitation,” Patel said at a press conference.

Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, is chief of the Jamaat-ud Dawaa, which was declared a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The US has also offered a $10 million bounty for Saaed for his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks.

Patel also accused the Congress of bringing back the KHAM theory (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) of the 1980s, saying they want to divide Gujarat on the basis of castes just to gather the support of the people.

“As the BJP is practicing Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the Congress is continuing to indulge in the divide and rule policy which existed during colonial rule. In spite of having such strong roots, people have lost their faith in Congress leadership,” he said.

Commenting on the inclusion of OBC leader Alpesh Thakor into the Congress, Patel said the opposition party is desperately looking for a new leadership to campaign for them.

Tags: nitin patel, hafiz saeed, congress, jamaat-ud dawaa
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

After 10 months as teetotaler, Pooja Bhatt announces book on her battle with alcoholism

2

Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional: survey

3

Website helping Muslim men find second wife has 100,00 users in UK

4

Someone bought a Pixel 2, Google ships phone that failed quality control

5

Box-office: Golmaal Again ruling box-office while Secret Superstar stays steady

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham