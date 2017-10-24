Afghan President in Delhi today on a surprise visit

The visit is being seen as a strong signal by both countries to Pakistan that they will not be cowed down by terror attacks.

New Delhi: In the wake of a string of terror attacks on the Afghan security forces masterminded by the Pakistan-backed Taliban, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will undertake a surprise one-day visit to India on Tuesday. The invitation was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Afghan President and was conveyed personally by national security adviser Ajit Doval when he had visited Kabul recently. Mr Ghani will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold detailed delegation-level talks with Mr Modi on Tuesday, when the entire gamut of bilateral ties will be discussed. The Afghan President will also give an address at a think tank in New Delhi. The visit is being seen as a strong signal by both countries to Pakistan that they will not be cowed down by terror attacks.

The external affairs ministry said in a statement on Monday: “Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, will be on a one-day working visit to India on 24 October at the invitation of the Prime Minister. During his visit, President Ghani will meet wRashtrapatiji and have detailed delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister, who will also host a lunch in honour of President Ghani. External affairs minister will call on the visiting dignitary. The invitation on behalf of Prime Minister Modi for President Ghani to visit India was extended by the national security adviser when (he) visited Kabul on 16 October.”

The MEA added: “The visit will build upon the recent high-level bilateral exchanges between the two countries, including the recent visits of Dr Abdullah Abdullah, chief executive of Afghanistan, on September 27-29 and that of foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani September 10-11 for the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council meeting co-chaired by the external affairs minister”.

It added: “Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership; hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism; and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.”