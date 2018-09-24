The Asian Age | News

Under-construction flyover collapses at Kakdwip near Kolkata

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 11:54 am IST

This is the third incident of bridge collapse in the state in September.

There has been no report of any casualty, South 24 Parganas district magistrate Y. Ratnakara Rao said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 There has been no report of any casualty, South 24 Parganas district magistrate Y. Ratnakara Rao said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kakdwip/Kolkata: An under-construction bridge collapsed in Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district on Monday, a senior official said.

There has been no report of any casualty, South 24 Parganas district magistrate Y. Ratnakara Rao said.

"The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details," the district magistrate said.

A team has been rushed to the spot to look into the incident, he said.

This is the third incident of bridge collapse in the state in September.

Majerhat Bridge in south Kolkata had collapsed on September 4, killing three people and injuring 24. On September 7, an old bridge had collapsed near Siliguri in north Bengal leaving a truck driver injured.

