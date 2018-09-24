The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 04:41 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: One soldier, 3 terrorists killed after security forces foil infiltration bid

PTI/ANI
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

Two other terrorists were killed in the operation on Sunday. Search operations are underway.

Earlier on Sunday, another encounter had broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district. (Representational image)
 Earlier on Sunday, another encounter had broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district. (Representational image)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): A security personnel lost his life during a gun battle with terrorists in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Five terroists have been killed since Sunday, after security forces foiled an infiltration bid. Search operations are underway.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation on Sunday.

"Three more terrorists have been killed on Monday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.

He said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

"One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation," the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.

Earlier on Sunday, another encounter had broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district. A terrorist identified as, Adnan, one of the commanders of the terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed during the encounter. The security personnel had also recovered incriminating material from him. A civilian identified as Manzoor Dar from Tral had also sustained injuries in the cross firing. 

Tags: failed infiltration bid, kupwara, terrorists gunned down, j&k encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

2

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

3

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

4

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

5

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

more

Editors' Picks

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham