The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 08:57 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane displayed his elegance with a 141-run stand with Rohit Sharma. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya steers India to 250
 
India, All India

Month after Doklam resolution, Rajnath to visit India-China border in U'khand

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 8:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 8:33 pm IST

This is the first visit by a senior minister in the Narendra Modi government to China border after the resolution of standoff in Doklam.

During the tour to Barahoti, the home minister will interact with the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police which guards the border outpost located at an altitude of 14,311 feet. (Photo: AP/File)
 During the tour to Barahoti, the home minister will interact with the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police which guards the border outpost located at an altitude of 14,311 feet. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will this week visit China-India border area in Uttarakhand which has witnessed transgression by China's People's Liberation Army in the recent past, officials said.

During the tour to Barahoti, the home minister will interact with the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police which guards the border outpost located at an altitude of 14,311 feet.

This is the first visit by a senior minister in the Narendra Modi government to China border after the resolution of the standoff in Doklam.

Singh will also visit ITBP border outposts at Rimkhim (altitude 12,500 feet), Mana (10,500 feet) and Auli (10,200 feet) during the four-day trip beginning September 28, a home ministry official said.

There were reports that on July 25, Chinese soldiers had entered 800 meters into the Indian territory in Barahoti, located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, and stayed for sometime before returning to the Chinese territory.

The home minister will also address the probationers of the IAS, IPS and other services at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, besides interacting with central government's additional secretary rank officials there on the first day of the visit.

The home minister is expected to review the situation on the border, address a 'Sainik Sammelan' and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects, another home ministry official said.

The 3,488 km-long India-China border stretches through Jammu and Kashmir (1,597 km), Himachal Pradesh (200 km), Uttarakhand (345 km), Sikkim (220 km) and Arunachal Pradesh (1,126 km).

The Chinese and Indian troops were in a face-off situation for more than two months in Doklam in Sikkim sector after Indians stopped the construction of a road by China's army.

The China-India border is not fully demarcated and the process of clarifying and confirming the Line of Actual Control is in progress.

The area is characterised by high-altitude terrain and thick habitation which have resulted in inadequate development of infrastructure in these regions.

To redress the situation arising out of lack of infrastructure along border with China, the government has decided to undertake construction of 73 roads of operational significance.

Of these, 27 roads involving 804.93 km are being constructed by the home ministry in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 1,937 crore.

Tags: china-india border, doklam standoff, rajnath singh, sikkim standoff resolved
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking images show parasite swimming around in boy's eyeball

2

Somerhalder-Nikki Reed issue apology for pregnancy comment

3

Live| India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya steers India to 250

4

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

5

Reliance Jio to start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham