Kanpur: DPS student attempts suicide after 'harassment' by 4 teachers

In his suicide note, Arsh, resident of Swaroop Nagar in Kanpur, made some serious allegations against 4 teachers, including the principal.

 Meanwhile, the Kalyanpur student is admitted in Madhuraj Nursing Home and is in critical condition. (Photo: Representational/File)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A student of Delhi Public School, Kalyanpur attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and phenyl on Saturday, alleging harassment by his teachers.

In his suicide note, Arsh, resident of Swaroop Nagar in Kanpur, made some serious allegations against four teachers, including the school principal.

"Had joined school two months back. No one talked to me because the teachers asked them not to. Teachers and students targeted and taunted at me," the student told ANI.

The boy's mother said that he was depressed as he was told that a gun had been found in his bag, bacause of which other students were asked to stay away from him.

Meanwhile, the Kalyanpur student is admitted in Madhuraj Nursing Home and is in critical condition.

Kanpur Deputy SP said that a case has been registered in the matter and further action would be taken based on probe.

