J&K: 2 policemen suffer injuries in grenade attack by militants at Sopore

Srinagar: Two special police officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were on Sunday injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

Militants hurled a grenade towards security forces at Main Chowk Sopore at around 9.35 am, resulting in minor injuries on two policemen, a police official said.

He said the injured policemen were taken to a local hospital.