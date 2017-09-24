J&K: 2 policemen suffer injuries in grenade attack by militants at Sopore

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Two special police officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were on Sunday injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore town of Baramulla district.
Militants hurled a grenade towards security forces at Main Chowk Sopore at around 9.35 am, resulting in minor injuries on two policemen, a police official said.
He said the injured policemen were taken to a local hospital.