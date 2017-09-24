The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:12 AM IST

India, All India

International alert for Honeypreet, two other Dera aides

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 12:40 am IST

An international alert has been issued for them and teams have been formed to conduct raids.

In this file photo Honeypreet Insan is seen with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the promotional event. (Photo: PTI)
 In this file photo Honeypreet Insan is seen with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the promotional event. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Haryana director general of police, B.S. Sandhu on Saturday said that the search operation is underway to nab the three most wanted—Honeypreet, Pawan Insan and Aditya Insan.

An international alert has been issued for them and teams have been formed to conduct raids.

On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being quizzed regarding Honeypreet, Mr Sandhu said police investigation was heading in the right direction. Until August 25, 2017, no case was registered against Honeypreet. But, following the arrest of Surender Dhiman, Honeypreet was found to be accused of provoking violence.

Mr Sandhu said the police had reported that after the incident Honeypreet came to Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa.

“There is no pressure on the police and the investigation is being done independently. Private properties of Honeypreet, Pawan Insan and Aditya Insan would be attached,” added Mr Sandhu.

As per the high court orders, the search operation was carried out in Dera Sacha Sauda under the supervision of the commissioner who would submit his report to the Punjab and Haryana high court on September 27.

Replying to another question regarding the facts revealed by Vikas Gupta pertaining to Dera chief and Honeypreet, the DGP said  Vikas Gupta had met police commissioner of Panchkula but had not given any complaint in writing. Regarding the involvement of police officials in the incident, Mr Sandhu said strict action would be taken against whosoever was found involved. The Haryana police have already taken action against its officers and suspended them, he added.

He also said that notices were being issued to Dera followers who had not deposited their licensed weapons and if needed, their licenses could be cancelled. “The police had performed their duty diligently to maintain the law-and-order situation,” he added. Also, he thanked the residents of Sirsa for cooperating with the police.

Tags: gurmeet ram rahim singh, honeypreet kaur
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Weight-loss surgery doubles risk of iron deficiency

2

The iPhone X's display is more than just a bezel-less OLED panel

3

Heartwarming footage of disabled lamb walking for the first time with make your heart melt

4

Tintin is a girl, says French philosopher

5

Watch: Salman’s twin avatars remind Varun's who're the original Judwaas

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham