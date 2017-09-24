International alert for Honeypreet, two other Dera aides

An international alert has been issued for them and teams have been formed to conduct raids.

In this file photo Honeypreet Insan is seen with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the promotional event. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: The Haryana director general of police, B.S. Sandhu on Saturday said that the search operation is underway to nab the three most wanted—Honeypreet, Pawan Insan and Aditya Insan.

An international alert has been issued for them and teams have been formed to conduct raids.

On Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being quizzed regarding Honeypreet, Mr Sandhu said police investigation was heading in the right direction. Until August 25, 2017, no case was registered against Honeypreet. But, following the arrest of Surender Dhiman, Honeypreet was found to be accused of provoking violence.

Mr Sandhu said the police had reported that after the incident Honeypreet came to Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa.

“There is no pressure on the police and the investigation is being done independently. Private properties of Honeypreet, Pawan Insan and Aditya Insan would be attached,” added Mr Sandhu.

As per the high court orders, the search operation was carried out in Dera Sacha Sauda under the supervision of the commissioner who would submit his report to the Punjab and Haryana high court on September 27.

Replying to another question regarding the facts revealed by Vikas Gupta pertaining to Dera chief and Honeypreet, the DGP said Vikas Gupta had met police commissioner of Panchkula but had not given any complaint in writing. Regarding the involvement of police officials in the incident, Mr Sandhu said strict action would be taken against whosoever was found involved. The Haryana police have already taken action against its officers and suspended them, he added.

He also said that notices were being issued to Dera followers who had not deposited their licensed weapons and if needed, their licenses could be cancelled. “The police had performed their duty diligently to maintain the law-and-order situation,” he added. Also, he thanked the residents of Sirsa for cooperating with the police.