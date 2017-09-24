29 corridors in Delhi turn 'No Tolerance Zone' for parking, encroachment from Oct 25

In addition, the defaulters will be 'liable to enhanced fines and penalties' as specified in these acts.

New Delhi: Twenty nine corridors in New Delhi shall be considered "No Tolerance Zone" for road side parking and encroachment with effect from October 25.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Garima Bhatnagar notified the above in an advisory released, and warned of removal of vehicles in case they are parked in these zones.

"Joint drives shall be conducted by Delhi Traffic Police and MCDs for removal of encroachment and obstructive parking under DMC Act 1957 and Motor vehicle Act 1988," Bhatnagar said.

In addition, the defaulters will be "liable to enhanced fines and penalties" as specified in these acts.

Some of the corridor stretches included in the No Tolerance Zones are Chowk-Andheria More, Chirag Delhi Crossing- Savitri Flyover, Moti Bagh Railway Flyover- RTR Flyover, MB Road Cut-IGNOU Chowk, Ram Pura-Mundka, 11 Murti-Dhaula Kuan, and Vijay Nagar- Burari Chowk.