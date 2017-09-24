The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

India, All India

BHU molestation case: Police lathicharge student protestors, drag them by hair

ANI
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 10:30 am IST

The students alleged that police thrashed, dragged them by hair, but DM Varanasi, who was present on the spot, denied all such claims.

The ongoing protesters outside the BHU campus were triggered when a first-year female student of BHU alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the varsity campus on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The ongoing protesters outside the BHU campus were triggered when a first-year female student of BHU alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the varsity campus on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday lathicharged the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, who were protesting since three days against alleged molestation of a varsity girl.

It has been reported that the protesting students tried to enter the residence of University Vice Chancellor and when the deployed security forces tried to stop them, students became violent and attacked the police after which the security forces also used force and lathicharge on the students to disperse them.

The students alleged that the police thrashed them and dragged them by hair, but DM Varanasi, who was present on the spot, denied all such claims.

The ongoing protesters outside the BHU campus was triggered when a first-year female student of BHU alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the varsity campus on Thursday.

The victim in the matter has claimed that she went to the university administration for complaining about the incident but the administration instead of taking any action against the molesters, shamed the victim for her awkward hostel timings.

Angered over the laid back attitude of the administration and lack of action from their side, the varsity students staged protests outside the campus on Friday and blocked entry to the campus through the main gate.

The protests in Uttar Pradesh coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

Tags: narendra modi, up police, lathicharge, bhu campus, molestation, girl molested in bhu
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Reliance Jio to start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

2

Weight-loss surgery doubles risk of iron deficiency

3

The iPhone X's display is more than just a bezel-less OLED panel

4

Heartwarming footage of disabled lamb walking for the first time with make your heart melt

5

Tintin is a girl, says French philosopher

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham