Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:31 PM IST

India, All India

Army foils 2016-like attack plan, neutralises 3 Pak terrorists in J&K's Uri

PTI
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 9:17 pm IST

The encounter took place after the Army started searches in Kalgai area Sunday morning following inputs about movement of terrorists.

On September 18 last year, four terrorists stormed Army brigade headquarters in Uri, close to the Line of Control, killing 19 soldiers before being neutralised. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 On September 18 last year, four terrorists stormed Army brigade headquarters in Uri, close to the Line of Control, killing 19 soldiers before being neutralised. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday killed three Pakistani terrorists in an encounter in Kashmir's Uri, thwarting plans to carry out an attack like the one on an Army base in the same area last year, officials said.

The encounter took place after the Army and police started searches in Kalgai area Sunday morning following inputs about movement of terrorists.

"A cordon was laid and search operation was started in Kalgai area of Uri this morning following information about presence of terrorists in the area," an Army official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

"Three terrorists have been killed in the operation while one soldier has sustained injures," the official said, adding that three civilians were also injured in the gunbattle.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said the terrorists were planning a "suicide" attack like the one carried out on an Army base in Uri last year that left 19 soldiers dead and several others injured.

"A big tragedy has been averted. Like the suicide attack on the Army base last year, they (terrorists) had similar plans this time, but the police and the Army got the information before hand. A joint operation is going on to neutralise the ultras," he said on the sidelines of an event here.

On September 18 last year, four terrorists stormed Army brigade headquarters in Uri, close to the Line of Control, killing 19 soldiers before being neutralised.

