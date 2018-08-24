Satya Pal Malik sworn in as J&K governor, pledges good governance

At the oath ceremony, the warrant of appointment of Mr Malik was read out by chief secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

Srinagar: Satya Pal Malik, who took oath as the 13th governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, pledged to reinforce good governance and deliver results on the developmental front. “It will be the topmost priority of the state administration at all levels to bring J&K back on course,” he said, adding, “Rapid and people-centric development is the need of the hour”.

Mr Malik, who spoke of completing projects such as AIIMSs, IIT, IIM and Ring Roads on time, is the first career politician to become the governor of J&K after Dr Karan Singh who held the fort from Srinagar’s picturesque Raj Bhavan for nearly 15 years in 1950s and 1960s. Mr Malik has replaced retired 1959 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre Narinder Nath Vohra who served as governor for ten years beginning June 2008.

J&K is under the Governor’s rule with its Assembly placed in suspended animation since June 20 this year following the collapse of the ruling coalition government. In a dramatic move in June, the BJP suddenly withdrew its support to Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP, saying continuing with the alliance had become “untenable”.

Mr Malik was administered the oath of office by chief justice of Jammu & Kashmir high court Gita Mittal at Raj Bhawan which sits in the lap of

Zabarwan hills overlooking the Dal lake. Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and Union minister of State at PMO Dr Jitendra Singh were among over 400 guests present at the ceremony.

Mr Malik, 72, is a former MP and BJP’s national vice-president and was governor of Bihar and Odisha before being shifted to J&K by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this week. He has been Union minister of state, parliamentary affairs and tourism, and has held many other important positions in Central and state governments.

At the oath ceremony, the warrant of appointment of Mr Malik was read out by chief secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

Soon after assuming office, Mr Malik, while speaking to his advisors and senior government officials separately, enumerated the measures to be taken to give a fresh push to delivering development and good governance in order to ensure a tangible turnaround. He said the state administration shall have to function with efficiency, speed and accountability and deliver quick results on the ground. He added that “grievance redressal mechanism” will have to be further strengthened and expanded to ensure that people see the desired results on the ground within the shortest possible time. He asked that grievance cells be opened in all 22 districts of the state under the supervision of deputy commissioners. “The concerned deputy commissioners will personally hear grievances, at least, once a week,” he said.

“Focus has to be on working through transparency and consultation to promote a culture of excellence in governance characterized by integrity and highest standards of deliverance,” Mr Malik said, and added that “judicious and productive use of resources” ought to be ensured “so that the funds are utilized according to priorities keeping in mind the larger public good and requirement of basic amenities”.

He further said that a clear message has to go down the line that the focus has to be on development on all fronts and reaching out to people to meet their basic needs. He prioritised the health, education, rural development and social welfare sectors for focussed attention. He also called for ensuring that major development programs, projects and flagship schemes are given a renewed push and completed on time.

“Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) projects must be given priority so that projects such as AIIMSs, IIT, IIM, Ring Roads and others are completed on time. Cleaning up the iconic Dal Lake must also be given topmost priority and the lake should be restored to its pristine glory”, he said.

Mr Malik said that completing all projects which have been pending due to varied reasons should be prioritised and completed within a set timeframe.