No extension for Lalu Yadav, Jharkhand HC asks him to surrender by Aug 30

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 24, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2018, 2:14 pm IST

Convicted under fodder scam, the former CM of Bihar is currently out on provisional bail owing to his ill health.

Lalu's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said that the former chief minister of Bihar, who is in Mumbai, will be brought to Ranchi for further treatment. (Photo: File | PTI)
Patna: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday refused to extend provisional bail of fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav and asked him to surrender by August 30.

Lalu's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said that the former chief minister of Bihar, who is in Mumbai, will be brought to Ranchi for further treatment.

"He will now undergo treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He will be brought from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute where he is currently admitted," lawyer Kumar said. 

Earlier, on medical grounds, the Jharkhand high court had on August 10 extended the provisional bail of the RJD chief till August 20.

