Indians abroad making a mark, are our rashtradoots: PM Modi in Rwanda

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 1:37 pm IST

Addressing a gathering of Indian community, Modi said Rwanda's Prez Kagame had told him about the Indian community's work in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community people during a reception at Kigali, in Rwanda. (Photo: PTI)
Kigali: Praising the Indian diaspora's contributions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described them the ambassadors of India who are making a mark all over the world.

Addressing a gathering of Indian community members here, Modi said Rwanda's President Kagame had told him about the Indian community's work in the country. 

"I am delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rwanda. President @PaulKagame told me that the Indian community is contributing to Rwanda's progress and they are also doing a lot of community service. I was happy to hear this," he said. 

"All over the world, the Indian diaspora is making a mark. They are our 'Rashtradoots'," the prime minister said. Modi is on a two-day visit to Rwanda -- one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. 

He is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country. "For years the Indian community in Rwanda wanted a High Commission. This long-pending demand will be fulfilled and you will be connected even further with India," he told the gathering. 

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors. 

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit the Genocide Memorial and participate in an event on "Girinka" (one cow per family), a national social protection scheme of Rwanda initiated by Kagame later on Tuesday. 

