Sunday, May 24, 2020 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

61st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

132,674

1,249

Recovered

54,729

320

Deaths

3,899

31

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan67943804161 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh60173406155 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2780180856 Bihar247765311 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha13364977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam351574 Jharkhand3501413 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2381793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Health ministry makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for international travellers

PTI
Published : May 24, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2020, 5:18 pm IST

Only yesterday, Hardeep Singh Puri said that India shall try to restart some international flights by August.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi:  The Health Ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for international arrivals, saying that before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The guidelines come a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25. While domestic flights will resume from Monday, international flights remain suspended.

Before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days -- 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health, the guidelines said.

Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, they said. Use of Aarogya Setu application shall be mandatory in such cases, the guidelines said.

Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with the ticket to travellers by the agencies concerned, they said. All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu application on their mobile devices, the guidelines said.

At the time of boarding the flight or ship, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening, the health ministry said.

Passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India, it said.

Self-declaration form in duplicate shall be filled by the person in the flight or ship and a copy of the same will be given to health and immigration officials present at the airport, seaport or landport, the guidelines said. The form may also be made available on Aarogya Setu application, they said.

Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection shall be ensured at the airports as well as within flights, the health ministry said.
During boarding and at airports, all possible measures to ensure social distancing should be ensured, it said.

Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports/port and in flights/ships and during transit, the guidelines said.

While on board the flight or ship, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. are to be observed by airline or ship staff, crew and all passengers, they said.

On arrival, thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all passengers by health officials present at the airport/ seaport/landport, the guidelines said.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol, they said.

The remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by  respective State/UT governments, the guidelines said. These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days, they said. They shall be tested as per ICMR protocol available, the guidelines said, adding that if they test positive, they shall be assessed clinically.

If they are assessed as mild cases, they will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the COVID Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate, the guidelines said.
Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID health facilities and managed accordingly, the health ministry said.

If found negative, they shall be advised to further isolate themselves at home and self-monitor their health for 7 days, it said. In case, any symptoms develop they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075), the guidelines said.

States can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment, they said.

Tags: covid19, coronavirus lockdown, international airports, international passengers, covid19 quarantine

Latest From India

Representational image (AFP)

Security experts worry about hand sanitizers on aircraft

West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh.

Cyclone Amphan: Police stops BJP's Dilip Ghosh from visiting parts of East Midnapore

File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat High Court questions Rupani government's coronavirus testing policy

Kashmir mak Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir celebrates low-key Eid-ul-Fitr amid lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham