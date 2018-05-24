The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

India, All India

Post-poll alliances work better, says Sitaram Yechury

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 2:13 am IST

Yechury’s statement assumes significance in the wake of CPIM’s running feud with Trinamul Congress in West Bengal.

CPI(M) general-secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)
 CPI(M) general-secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Amid the show of unity by Opposition parties on Wednesday,  Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, N Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee, batted for unity among  regional parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019 even as Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury,  asserted that only a post-poll alliance would help in formation of the new government in New Delhi.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister, H. D. Kumarswamy and Deputy Chief Minister, Dr G. Parameshwara,  Mr Yechury who had  sent shockwaves across the country by actually shaking hands with his arch rival in West Bengal, the fiery Ms Barnerjee,  said: “There are already set examples be it in 1996 or in 2009 when Fronts were formed only after the polls.  At this juncture, what is more important is coming together of the opposition ahead of polls and setting up agenda,”

Welcoming the move by Opposition parties to come together, Mr Yechury said it augurs well. “We need not focus on the shape of the front at this juncture. Instead of focusing on shape of the Front at this juncture let us focus on the agenda first and unity of the Opposition,” he added.

Mr Yechury’s statement assumes significance in the wake of CPIM’s running feud with Trinamul Congress in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, rebel Janata Dal (United) leader, Sharad Yadav, said today’s show of unity was just the beginning. “Opposition parties coming together is a good sign. We are here to show our unity and this is the perfect platform to showcase our unity. We will be united to protect the constitution and democracy,” he added.

On his part, leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejasvi Yadav, came down heavily on BJP, and asserted that opposition parties need to set aside their difference and unite to defeat the RSS, which wanted to dismantle every constitutional institution in the country. “The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not winning in 2019. In Karnataka, too, the BJP failed to clear the floor test and this is a case in point, where the BJP is sliding downwards. Our (opposition) agenda is simple and straight: Let’s unite to defeat the Nagpur agenda. Let us also not dwell upon should be the PM in 2019, Instead focus on defeating the RSS,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Naidu and Ms Banerjee pitched for all regional parties to come together for development of a federal setup in the country.

Both Ms Banerjee and Mr Naidu said that they were happy that the leader of a regional party was assuming office and they were here to express their solidarity with JD (S).

Tags: sitaram yechury, chandrababu naidu, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

2

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

3

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

4

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

5

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham