Post-poll alliances work better, says Sitaram Yechury

Bengaluru: Amid the show of unity by Opposition parties on Wednesday, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, N Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee, batted for unity among regional parties ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019 even as Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, asserted that only a post-poll alliance would help in formation of the new government in New Delhi.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister, H. D. Kumarswamy and Deputy Chief Minister, Dr G. Parameshwara, Mr Yechury who had sent shockwaves across the country by actually shaking hands with his arch rival in West Bengal, the fiery Ms Barnerjee, said: “There are already set examples be it in 1996 or in 2009 when Fronts were formed only after the polls. At this juncture, what is more important is coming together of the opposition ahead of polls and setting up agenda,”

Welcoming the move by Opposition parties to come together, Mr Yechury said it augurs well. “We need not focus on the shape of the front at this juncture. Instead of focusing on shape of the Front at this juncture let us focus on the agenda first and unity of the Opposition,” he added.

Mr Yechury’s statement assumes significance in the wake of CPIM’s running feud with Trinamul Congress in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, rebel Janata Dal (United) leader, Sharad Yadav, said today’s show of unity was just the beginning. “Opposition parties coming together is a good sign. We are here to show our unity and this is the perfect platform to showcase our unity. We will be united to protect the constitution and democracy,” he added.

On his part, leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejasvi Yadav, came down heavily on BJP, and asserted that opposition parties need to set aside their difference and unite to defeat the RSS, which wanted to dismantle every constitutional institution in the country. “The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not winning in 2019. In Karnataka, too, the BJP failed to clear the floor test and this is a case in point, where the BJP is sliding downwards. Our (opposition) agenda is simple and straight: Let’s unite to defeat the Nagpur agenda. Let us also not dwell upon should be the PM in 2019, Instead focus on defeating the RSS,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Naidu and Ms Banerjee pitched for all regional parties to come together for development of a federal setup in the country.

Both Ms Banerjee and Mr Naidu said that they were happy that the leader of a regional party was assuming office and they were here to express their solidarity with JD (S).