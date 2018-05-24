CPM calls for Sterlite plant shutdown

The Politburo demands that plant should be shut down immediately.

Police personnel baton charge at protestors who were demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit, in Tuticorin, on Wednesday. In fresh violence, one person was killed during the clash, after police's open fire killing at least ten people yesterday, and injuring many others. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Wednesday demanded the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin be shut down immediately as the Left party condemned the police firing on protesters in which 10 people were killed. The party said the “brutality” of the state police is revealed in the fact that many of those killed and injured have bullet injuries in their heads and faces. “The protests arose because of the inadequate response of the state administration to the genuine apprehensions of the people concerning air, water and ground contamination. The Politburo demands that plant should be shut down immediately. The state government should hold talks with all stake-holders,” the party said in a statement.