The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 24, 2018 | Last Update : 01:10 AM IST

India, All India

BS Yeddyurappa now says Congress ‘ditched’ old rival Siddaramaiah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 1:03 am IST

Yeddyurappa said it would make no difference and the BJP would win all 28 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2019 elections.

B.S Yeddyurappa
 B.S Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: In a surprising change of heart, state BJP chief, B.S.Yeddyurappa turned advocate for former chief minister, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, claiming he had been ditched by the Congress high command although he had single- handedly ensured the victory of 50 of its MLAs with the support of his Kuruba community.

Mr Yeddyurappa, who was participating in the ‘Anti People’s Mandate Day’ observed by the BJP, said the Congress had forgotten Mr Siddaramaiah’s contribution and was being disrespectful to his Kuruba community by joining hands with the JD(S) in an “unholy alliance.”

His sudden sympathy for the former chief minister after the bitter battle the two recently fought in the just concluded Assembly elections has expectedly set tongues wagging with some claiming that he was trying to take advantage of  Mr Siddaramaiah  being sidelined in the Congress  and also gain the backing of the Kuruba community himself.

The BJP leader  gave an open invitation to disgruntled Congress leaders to join his party and help it form the government in Karnataka without actually naming Congress leader, D.K. Shivakumar, who is reportedly disappointed at not being made deputy Chief Minister.

Coming down on the Congress and regional party leaders for “ganging up” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the oath taking ceremony of Mr H D Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister in the city, Mr. Yeddyurappa said it would make no difference and the BJP would win all 28 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2019 elections.

Claiming that  the friendship between the Congress and JD(S) would not last  three months, he said if the Assembly was dissolved at this very moment, the BJP would get over 130 seats in the state.  

“Over 90 per cent of  Congress MLAs are unhappy  with the JD(S) and can any time switch over to the BJP,” he warned.

Mr Yeddyurappa added that if Mr Kumaraswamy failed to waive the crop loans of farmers, he would mobilise lakhs of farmers and call for a Karnataka bandh.

Tags: siddaramaiah, bs yeddyurappa, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

2

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

3

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

4

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

5

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham