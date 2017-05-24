The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

India, All India

Man from UP tries to enter Kudankulam nuclear plant, held

PTI
Published : May 24, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 9:24 am IST

Narendra Kumar from Lakshmipur was picked up by the CISF personnel on Tuesday morning.

Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), a Indo-Russian joint venture, is operating two units of  1000 MW each and has been provided a thick layer of security.
 Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), a Indo-Russian joint venture, is operating two units of  1000 MW each and has been provided a thick layer of security. (Photo:

Chennai: A 25-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly trying to enter the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district, the police said.

Narendra Kumar from Lakshmipur was picked up by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday morning for allegedly trying to enter the plant, police said.

"They (CISF officials) picked up the man at around 7.30 AM and handed him over to us," an official at the Kudankulam police station said.

"He has been arrested," the official told PTI.

Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), a Indo-Russian joint venture, is operating two units of  1000 MW each and has been provided a thick layer of security.

