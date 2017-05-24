Man from UP tries to enter Kudankulam nuclear plant, held

Narendra Kumar from Lakshmipur was picked up by the CISF personnel on Tuesday morning.

Chennai: A 25-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly trying to enter the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district, the police said.

"They (CISF officials) picked up the man at around 7.30 AM and handed him over to us," an official at the Kudankulam police station said.

"He has been arrested," the official told PTI.

Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), a Indo-Russian joint venture, is operating two units of 1000 MW each and has been provided a thick layer of security.