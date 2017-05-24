The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

India, All India

Fake encounter in Assam by Army, police; weapons planted on bodies: CRPF IG

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 24, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 12:52 pm IST

Rajnish Rai claimed that a team of Assam police and Army picked up the NDFB(S) cadres from a house and killed them in cold blood.

CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar said that the force would wait for the Assam Police to complete its probe into the matter. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar said that the force would wait for the Assam Police to complete its probe into the matter. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Guwahati: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector General has written to the Assam Chief Secretary, alleging that the Army, Assam Police, CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) conducted a fake encounter in Chirang district on March 30 this year.

According to a report in the Indian Express, IPS officer Rajnish Rai, currently posted in Shillong, also sent a report to CRPF headquarters in Delhi, claiming that the encounter which led to the death of two suspected members of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was staged.

Rai alleged that the two men were picked up by security forces from a house in D-Kalling village and killed in cold blood in Simlaguri. He also claimed that weapons were planted on the men’s bodies, and called for a thorough probe into the matter, said the report.

Rai said the bodies of Lucas Narzary alias N Langfa and David Islary alias Dayud were identified by witnesses, who are now in his safe custody.

The report is marked to Assam Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, then acting CRPF DG Sudeep Lakhtakia; Lt Gen AS Bedi, GOC, 4 Corps & Chairperson, Operational Group, Unified Command; Assam DG Mukesh Sahay; SSB DG Archana Ramasundaram and CRPF ADG (NE Zone) Mohd Javed Akhtar, said Indian Express.

Rai alleged ‘discreet enquiries’ by senior officers before the encounter, and claimed that a CoBRA unit of the CRPF visited the spot before the incident.

In his report, Rai stated that a team of Assam police and Army picked up the NDFB(S) cadres from D-Kalling village, met another team at Ouguri and then decided to kill the two men.

Rai also claimed that an 11-year-old boy was present in the house from which the two men were picked up, and was taken away by a woman even as the encounter was on.

Rai said that Team No 15 of 210 CoBRA, which had earlier claimed credit for the encounter, denied their role in it when confronted by an enquiry officer.

In response to the allegations, Assam DG Mukesh Sahay was quoted as saying, “Whenever there is an encounter, there are laid down guidelines. All those guidelines are being strictly followed. An inspector general of police and a magistrate are enquiring into the matter. As far as this report is concerned, we will think about taking cognisance of it after the magisterial enquiry is over.”

CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar said that the force would wait for the Assam Police to complete its probe into the matter.

Security forces have claimed that several rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the bodies of the slain NDFB(S) militants.

Tags: rajnish rai, crpf encounter, assam encounter, ndfb(s), fake encounter
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter in support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Paresh Rawal

2

Apple iPhone 9 to sport 5.28 and 6.46-inch OLED displays in 2018: Rumour

3

Mark Zuckerberg live-streams revisit to old dorm where he started Facebook

4

Video: As they land in Rome, Melania swats off Donald Trump’s hand again

5

Salman Khan's Tubelight trailer to release on this date!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham