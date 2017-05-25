The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

India

After Saharanpur clashes, Yogi govt suspends DM, SSP, transfers DIG

PTI/ANI
Published : May 24, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 9:40 pm IST

Saharanpur has witnessed widespread caste based clashes repeatedly this month.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Taking note of the violence in Saharanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended the Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Magistrate posted there while transferring the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

"SSP Subhash Chandra Dubey and District Magistrate N P Singh have been suspended while Divisional Commissioner N P Agarwal and DIG J K Shahi have been transferred", an official spokesman said.

While Bablu Kumar has been posted as SSP, Saharanpur, Pramod Kumar Pandey will be the new DM, the official said.

One person was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday as fresh violence erupted in Saharanpur, which has been witnessing inter-caste clashes since April.

No official reason has been cited for the action, but it is believed that the top officials were removed after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed displeasure as they could
not control the situation in Saharanpur district.

Saharanpur has witnessed widespread caste based clashes repeatedly this month. Violence again erupted on Tuesday claiming the life of a man while unidentified gunmen shot and seriously injured another person on Wednesday.

DIG, security, Vijay Bhushan who was sent by the government on Tuesday to camp in Saharanpur has been named the new DIG of the area while it is awaited as to who will be the new Divisional Commissioner.

