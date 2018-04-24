The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

Terrorism an enemy of basic human rights: Sushma Swaraj at SCO meet

PTI/ANI
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

Swaraj also called for identifying states that encourage and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terror groups.

Sushma Swaraj, during her address at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, raised the issue of global terrorism and protectionism. (Photo: MEA/Twitter)
 Sushma Swaraj, during her address at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, raised the issue of global terrorism and protectionism. (Photo: MEA/Twitter)

New Delhi/Beijing: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights and the fight against it should also identify states that encourage, support and finance the menace and provide sanctuary to terror groups.

Swaraj, during her address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers here, raised the issue of global terrorism and protectionism.

There are a number of challenges that are being faced by the world today, foremost being the threat of global terrorism and the imminent need to build a strong security architecture to combat it, the minister said.

"Terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights: of life, peace and prosperity," Swaraj said.

"Protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and efforts should be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade. India is committed to working with the SCO to strengthen our economic and investment ties," she said.

We believe that economic globalization should be more open, inclusive, equitable and balanced for mutual benefits," Swaraj added.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday was welcomed by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ministerial meeting.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also landed in Beijing earlier on Tuesday to attend preparatory meetings with the External Affairs Minister on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

On Monday Swaraj met China's President Xi Jinping along with the Foreign Ministers of various other countries who had come to attend the SCO summit.

Tags: sco, terrorism, sushma swaraj, protectionism, xi jinping
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi king Salman to launch 'entertainment city' near Riyadh

2

IPL 2018 special: 7 places to munch at during cricket season!

3

Good news! Neil Nitin Mukesh to turn father, his family will become three

4

World Book Day: Here's why reading is important, say authors

5

World Book Day: 10 famous quotes on books

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMLife

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham