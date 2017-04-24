The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 24, 2017 | Last Update : 04:31 AM IST

India, All India

Army set to reorient HR policy amid societal shift

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 3:25 am IST

Army Commanders Conference is an important event in the planning and execution process of Indian Army.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)
 Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In the backdrop of instances of Army jawans taking to social media by posting videos complaining of service conditions, the Army commanders’ meet that ended on Saturday stressed on the need “to evolve a more pragmatic HR plan” considering “rapid” societal changes.

At a six-day annual commanders’ conference, the top brass of the Army deliberated on a broad range of issues, including grievances relating to salary, promotions and anguish among some jawans over the sahayak system, and it was decided to address them while taking a more pragmatic approach.

The top commanders also carried out a detailed analysis of India’s internal and external security threats and decided to push for modernisation of the force. They also pitched for a tri-service doctrine to deal with major security challenges.

“The core values of Army though haven’t changed but rapid societal changes and discernible impact of socio-economic aspirations on Army have been a focus area of the just concluded conference,” said a press release issued by Army PRO Col. Aman Anand.

“The Army, unlike most government departments, has a highly pyramidal structure, which results in over 50 per cent personnel not being promoted despite being highly competent thus necessitating optimum utilisation of this pool of competent personnel. The conference deliberated measures to enhance transparency and inclusiveness leading to greater equability.”

In his closing remarks, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat highlighted the need for a more participative form of policy formulation. “Concerned branches of the Army HQ have accordingly been directed to interact with wide cross-section of offices, branches, and personnel,” it added.

General Rawat also underscored on the “need to work in a collaborative manner for maintaining combat effectiveness of the Army”. He added that there is a need for sustained and holistic modernisation of the Army wherein combat and manoeuvre arms, Air Defence and Aviation are on high priority.

The Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshall BS Dhanoa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba also addressed the Conference emphasising on evolving a joint operational philosophy.

Army Commanders Conference is an important event in the planning and execution process of Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through collegiate system comprising army commanders and senior officers.

Tags: army jawans, bipin rawat, sunil lanba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ram Gopal Varma slams awards, questions their relevance

2

'Siblings' Ranveer and Priyanka bond with their Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya

3

Kamaal R Khan apologises to South superstar Mohanlal over Chhota Bheem comment

4

Removing condom without asking partner is a dangerous trend

5

Huge snake falls off the roof in gym in Australia

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham