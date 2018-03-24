The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Mar 24, 2018

India, All India

Amit Shah sets target of 21 out of 25 NE seats for BJP in 2019 LS polls

PTI
Published : Mar 24, 2018, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2018, 3:08 pm IST

The BJP needs to win maximum number of seats from northeast to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 The party chief also asked the Assam unit to expand the network and appoint 'Page Pramukh' or the in-charge of each page of electoral list. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: Gearing up for the next general election, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday set a target of 21 seats out of 25 parliamentary constituencies from northeast in Lok Sabha polls in 2019. 

Addressing a rally of BJP booth unit chiefs in Guwahati, he asked the party members to work towards achieving this target. 

"I want to give a target for 2019 polls. We want to win more than 21 seats out of 25 seats from North East," Shah said in the rally. 

"Except Mizoram, all other states in NE are ruled by NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) constituents. So all of you need to take it forward," Shah said, adding the party won eight seats from the region during last Lok Sabha polls in 2014. 

The BJP needs to win maximum number of seats from northeast to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that development of the region continues. 

The party chief also asked the Assam unit to expand the network and appoint "Page Pramukh" or the in-charge of each page of electoral list. 

