The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:00 AM IST

India, All India

Seek no favours from Yogi: PM Narendra Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 1:34 am IST

PM calls meet of UP MPs, says mandate given to work hard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After his warning to BJP MPs to be present in full attendance in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked party’s parliamentarians from Uttar Pradesh that the mandate has been given to work hard and not to enjoy. Asking MPs to refrain from seeking favours from chief minister Adityanath Yogi for transfers and postings of officials, Mr Modi said the state administration should be allowed to focus solely on delivering good governance. The PM also asked party’s parliamentarians to work with party MLAs as a team to transform the state where the BJP came back to power after 15 years by bagging more than 300 Assembly constituencies.

During his breakfast meeting with party’s UP MPs at his residence, which was also attended by party president Amit Shah and Union home minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, the Prime Minister thanked them for working hard in ensuring BJP’s stunning victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in this politically crucial state. Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar and party veteran and Kanpur MP Murli Manohar Joshi also attended the meeting. This was PM’s first meeting with the BJP MPs from UP after the party’s victory in the state assembly election. Mr Modi meets party MPs from different states during Parliament sessions to share and discuss views and issues.

While asking MPs to serve the people and that the huge mandate was given to  provide a corruption-free government, Mr Modi was very specific in warning parliamentarians that they should refrain from approaching the chief minister or anybody else for transfers and postings of officials.

Mr Modi said both the Centre and Adityanath led government would work with all its strength to transform UP into a fully developed state and the government should be able to fulfil expectations of the people by ensuring a corruption-free government in the state.

Tags: narendra modi, yogi adityanath, amit shah, bjp, murli manohar joshi

MOST POPULAR

1

BJP flag hoisted in school to celebrate UP win

2

Viral footage of bull thrusting horn in matador's butt

3

Women get blended orgasms through these sex positions

4

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

5

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham