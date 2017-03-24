Seek no favours from Yogi: PM Narendra Modi

PM calls meet of UP MPs, says mandate given to work hard.

New Delhi: After his warning to BJP MPs to be present in full attendance in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked party’s parliamentarians from Uttar Pradesh that the mandate has been given to work hard and not to enjoy. Asking MPs to refrain from seeking favours from chief minister Adityanath Yogi for transfers and postings of officials, Mr Modi said the state administration should be allowed to focus solely on delivering good governance. The PM also asked party’s parliamentarians to work with party MLAs as a team to transform the state where the BJP came back to power after 15 years by bagging more than 300 Assembly constituencies.

During his breakfast meeting with party’s UP MPs at his residence, which was also attended by party president Amit Shah and Union home minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, the Prime Minister thanked them for working hard in ensuring BJP’s stunning victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections in this politically crucial state. Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar and party veteran and Kanpur MP Murli Manohar Joshi also attended the meeting. This was PM’s first meeting with the BJP MPs from UP after the party’s victory in the state assembly election. Mr Modi meets party MPs from different states during Parliament sessions to share and discuss views and issues.

While asking MPs to serve the people and that the huge mandate was given to provide a corruption-free government, Mr Modi was very specific in warning parliamentarians that they should refrain from approaching the chief minister or anybody else for transfers and postings of officials.

Mr Modi said both the Centre and Adityanath led government would work with all its strength to transform UP into a fully developed state and the government should be able to fulfil expectations of the people by ensuring a corruption-free government in the state.