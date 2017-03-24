The Asian Age | News

BJP doesn’t discriminate on faith or caste: Rajnath

Union home minister Rajnath Singh
New Delhi: Strongly refuting allegations that certain communities were facing discrimination in Uttar Pradesh, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

The minister’s statement was in response to the concern expressed by Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan in the Lok Sabha alleging discrimination against people of certain communities in the state involving “Anti-Romeo” squads.

The UP government has set up such squads in the police to keep a tab on eve-teasing incidents in the state.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ranjan wondered whether it was wrong to fall in love and whether it was wrong to have a boyfriend or a girlfriend.

Taking a swipe at the “anti-Romeo” squads, she wanted to know whether the government would be telling boys and girls on how to sit in parks.

In response, Mr Singh, who has also served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said: “It has been just two-three days of the new UP government…BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion.” The minister added that if there is any specific incident, the government would look into it.

After registering a landslide victory in the polls, BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath took charge on March 19.

Mr Singh also said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has said the focus would be on “Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas.”

