PM Modi to inaugurate National War Memorial on Monday

National War Memorial will be dedicated in memory of over 22,500 soldiers who laid down their lives post-Independence.

Modi also spoke about the steps being taken by his government to combat terrorism in the 53rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, the government has decided to build the National War Memorial and on February 25 it will be dedicated to the army and the citizens of this country.

Addressing the second Mann Ki Baat of 2019 and the 53rd episode of the monthly radio programme Modi said, "I was surprised that there was no National War Memorial in India. There must be one such memorial where we remember the contribution of our brave soldiers."

National War Memorial will be dedicated in memory of over 22,500 soldiers who laid down their lives post-Independence.

The new memorial has been built near India Gate and Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Talking about the dastardly terror attack in J&K's Pulwama, Modi acknowledged the martyrdom of people of India and assured that it will continuously inspire the government to destroy the terror.

Modi also spoke about the steps being taken by his government to combat terrorism.

"You must have seen how the steps that have been taken within 100 hours of the Pulwama attack. The Army has now taken the resolve to destroy terrorists and their patrons," said Modi.

Modi paid tribute to Bhagwaan Birsa Munda and lamented that not all stories of brave men and women who fought for the Independence of India have reached the younger generation.

Modi laid out a vision for India's future by envoking Jamsteji Tata in his monthly talk.

" Jamsetji Tata was a visionary and knew that it was important to make India a hub of science, technology, and industry," said Modi.

This was Modi's second last edition of 'Mann ki Baat' under his tenure. No broadcast of the programme will be done in March, April due to the upcoming general election.

Next broadcast will be on last Sunday of May.