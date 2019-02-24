PM Modi launches 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme in Gorakhpur

PM-KISAN scheme will provide Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmer families.

After launching the scheme, the Prime Minister also handed over certificates to select beneficiaries of the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme here on Sunday.

PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim Budget, released earlier this month will provide Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

The amount will be given in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The amount will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefits Transfer. DBT will ensure transparency in the entire process and will save time for the farmers.

Taking a dig at the grand alliance Modi said, ''Warn those state governments who are looking to play politics with PMKisan Yojna, if you indulge in this then curse of farmers will destroy your politics. I appeal to farmers, don't be misled by anyone."

PM:Warn those state govts who are looking to play politics with #PMKisan Yojna, if you indulge in this then curse of farmers will destroy your politics.I appeal to farmers, don't be misled by anyone. 'Mahamilavti' logon ke moonh utre huye the Parliament mein jab scheme batayi gyi pic.twitter.com/zIyHCjj3Qb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2019

After launching the scheme, the Prime Minister also handed over certificates to select beneficiaries of the scheme.

Later, the Prime Minister also interacted with the farmers of Kerala via video conferencing.