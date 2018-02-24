The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 24, 2018

India, All India

Modi to launch 'Amma Two-wheeler Scheme' on Jayalalithaa's b'day

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 10:23 am IST

The scheme aims at providing 50 percent subsidy to all the working women to buy two-wheelers.

 Modi will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo at Aurobindo Ashram and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the Tamil Nadu government's Amma Two-wheeler Scheme in Chennai , on the occassion of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary.

The scheme, which aims at providing 50 percent subsidy to all the working women to buy two-wheelers, was a pet project of Jayalalithaa.

On Sunday, Prime Minister will be visiting Puducherry.

He will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo at Aurobindo Ashram and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education.

He will also visit Auroville to release a commemorative postage stamp on the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville followed by addressing a public meeting in Puducherry.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will be in Surat for the flagging off of the 'Run for New India Marathon'.

