The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:58 AM IST

India, All India

Bihar: At least 9 dead, 20 injured as speeding Bolero runs over school children

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2018, 4:19 pm IST

The heart-rending incident occurred under Minapur police station area, when the school got over and the children were returning home.

Families of victims wait at the hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 Families of victims wait at the hospital in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when a speeding Bolero lost control and ploughed through them outside a government school building on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, police said.

The heart-rending incident occurred under Minapur police station area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, when the school got over and the children were returning home.

"The incident took place at Ahiyapur-Jhapaha in Minapur police station area of the district where a Bolero ran over the children who were returning to their homes after the school was over," Vivek Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, told PTI.

He said "all the injured, said to be around 20 in number, have been rushed to to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of some of them was stated to be critical".

Meanwhile, RJD MLA from Minapur, Munna Yadav, who rushed to the spot after the mishap, alleged that the driver of the vehicle was "definitely inebriated. There has been no control on consumption of alcohol despite the state government's claims of prohibition".

Tags: accident, school children, ahiyapur-jhapaha, rjd, minapur
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

MOST POPULAR

1

MP: Drunk man survives after biting, killing venomous snake

2

Bihar: Woman BDO asks Hindu couples to take 8 ‘pheras’

3

Pune man builds toilets out of thermocol , can be made in 2 hrs with cement coating

4

Android P update: Rumour roundup

5

I can't afford luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional, says Salman Khan

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham