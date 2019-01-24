Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 | Last Update : 04:01 PM IST

India, All India

‘Another jumla’: P Chidambaram on announcement of railways recruitment

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2019, 3:11 pm IST

'Railways leave 2,82,976 posts vacant for nearly 5 yrs and suddenly wake up to say we will fill them in 3 months! Another jumla!,' he said.

In a series of tweets, the former Union minister said the story is the same across many departments of the government as on one hand, there are vacant posts and on the other, there are unemployed youths. (Photo: File)
 In a series of tweets, the former Union minister said the story is the same across many departments of the government as on one hand, there are vacant posts and on the other, there are unemployed youths. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday termed the announcement by the Railways that nearly 3 lakh people will be recruited in the next two years as "another jumla (gimmick)".

In a series of tweets, the former Union minister said the story is the same across many departments of the government as on one hand, there are vacant posts and on the other, there are unemployed youths.

"Railways leave 2,82,976 posts vacant for nearly 5 years and suddenly wake up to say we will fill them in 3 months! Another jumla!," Chidambaram said.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had on Wednesday said the national transporter will recruit around 1.31 lakh employees within the next six months and about a lakh more over the next two years.

The Indian Railways has a sanctioned strength of 15,06,598 employees. Out of these, 12,23,622 personnel are on roll.

The remaining 2,82,976 are vacant posts. The recruitment for 1,51,548 posts in the railways is going on, leaving 1,31,428 posts still vacant, Goyal had said.

Tags: congress, p chidambaram, piyush goyal, railways recruitment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important,’ said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)

‘Ideology more important’: NCP to PM Modi on tie-up with Congress

‘We will never accept Bangladeshi refugees as Indian citizens and will continue to oppose,’ Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Congress demonstrations against Citizenship bill across Arunachal Pradesh

Pointing out that he respects women, Sudhakaran said his speech should have been heard in total, rather than using some words here and there. (Photo: File)

Kerala Congress leader courts row over sexist remark, apologises

‘It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start,’ Dilbar Singh said. (Photo: File)

Nothing wrong in taking out Tiranga Yatra by grandson: BJP's Dalbir Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

2

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

3

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

4

Boeing's flying car lifts off

5

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham