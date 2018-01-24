Terror, climate change pose ‘grave’ threats: PM Modi

Modi speaks of ending ‘division, fractures’ in Davos address.

Davos: Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the World Economic Forum (WEF) here on Tuesday during which he talked about “serious” challenges and “grave concerns” facing the world, including terrorism and climate change. He also sent out a strong message against protectionism and inward-focused economic policies being practiced by some countries, which Mr Modi said could be as dangerous as terrorism and climate change. Mr Modi also warned against the “artificial distinction” made between “good terrorist” and “bad terrorist”.

Speaking at the plenary of the WEF annual summit, Modi also said it is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised, adding that India’s position on the menace of terrorism is well known and he would not like to elaborate on that.

“Let us create a ‘heaven of freedom’, where there is cooperation and not division, fractures,” Mr Modi told the gathering.

He also emphasised that a predictable, stable, transparent and progressive India is good news in an otherwise uncertain global environment.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here on Monday, said issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges. He urged leaders to come together to help the world get rid of its fractures.“There are many questions before us that require answers for generations to come. Is the existing international system promoting fractures and rift in this world? Can we remove these rifts and distances to make a good shared future?” the prime minister said.

Mr Modi is the first Indian prime minister in two decades to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet, whose theme this year is ‘Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’.

In what was seen as an apparent reference to policies like America First, especially since US President Donald Trump will be coming to Davos later this week, Mr Modi said, “Many countries are becoming inward focused and globalisation is shrinking and such tendencies can’t be considered lesser risk than terrorism or climate change.”

Referring to this year’s summit theme, Mr Modi said it was relevant for him as Indians have always believed in uniting and not dividing people.“We always talk about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family),” the prime minister said, adding that the problem today is lack of consensus to tackle the problems.

Even in families there are differences but there is always a feeling to tackle it collectively whenever there is a common threat, he noted. “In an interconnected world, globalisation is losing its lustre. Do global organisations created after the Second World War really reflect the aspirations and dreams of mankind today? With respect to the developing countries there is a very big gap,” he said.

Further, the prime minister noted that science and technology and economic growth parameters are also creating some fractures. Many changes are creating those walls that have made peace very difficult, he added.

According to Mr Modi, everyone talks about an interconnected world but it needs to be admitted that globalisation is losing its sheen and there is a big gap between the developed and developing world.

“Mahatma Gandhi had said I don’t want doors and windows of my house to be closed and I want winds of cultures of all countries to come inside but I won’t accept it if that uproots my own culture,” Mr Modi said.

Hard selling India as an investment destination at the WEF, Mr Modi said the government is following the principle of reform, perform and transform.

“We have made it so easier to invest in India, manufacture in India and work in India. We have decided to uproot licence and permit Raj. We are replacing red tape with red carpet,” he added. Stating that hundreds of reforms have been carried out by the central and state governments, the prime minister said 1,400 archaic laws that were becoming roadblocks in India’s growth have been removed and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been implemented, among others.Inclusive development is key to all government programmes, whether it is Jan Dhan Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao or Direct Benefit Transfer through digital infrastructure, he said.

Mr Modi also said those wanting wealth with wellness and peace with prosperity should come to India. Addressing the threat of climate change he said, “Glaciers are receding, islands are sinking or are about to sink and extreme weather conditions are increasing day by day,” adding that India does not damage the natural resources of any country.

“We need to think what can be done to tackle this issue together. Everyone says we need to do something but how many countries are there in the developed world who talk about helping smaller countries on this issue?” MR Modi said as he quoted Sanskrit shlokas to assert that “we are children of mother earth”.