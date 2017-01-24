The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 05:08 AM IST

India, All India

Budget will be held as scheduled on February 1: SC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 4:06 am IST

Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Observing that there is nothing in law to bar Centre from presenting the Union Budget on February 1, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL challenging the Centre’s decision to advance the Budget from February 28 on the grounds of upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices N.V. Ramana and D.Y. Chandrachud rejected arguments of petitioner M.L. Sharma who claimed that the presentation of the Budget on February 1 will influence voters in the five states going to polls.

“Your argument that the Budget should be presented only in April after the commencement of the financial year is absurd. The government needs finance to run the government from April 1,” the bench observed.

The CJI told the counsel “there is no valid argument to corroborate how advancing the Budget will influence voters. We gave you enough time but you are not able to show us any provision of law which bars advancing the date of budget. Going by your argument next you will say that party in power at the Centre should not contest polls.”     

Referring to constitutional provisions, the court said there are clear divisions of subjects, Union, State and concurrent, in the Constitution and the presentation of Union Budget cannot be dependent on state polls “which keep happening.”

The bench did not agree with the submission that in the past, Centre had postponed presentation of budget due to assembly polls.

The petitioner said the Election Commission on January 4 had announced elections in five states between February 4 and March 8 for Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and UP. Counting would take place on March 11.

He said with the formal announcement of the dates, the model code of conduct comes into force and no policy announcements should be made. But the Modi government has proposed to go ahead with the Budget on February 1. He cited the 2012 instance when Budget was presented after the polls in the same five states.

The Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.

Mr Sharma, in his petition urged the apex court to restrain the NDA government from presenting the budget and cited para 16A of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968, which empowers the commission to suspend or withdraw recognition of a recognized political party for its failure to observe the model code of conduct.

Tags: assembly elections, budget, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugo Barra announces his exit from Xiaomi

2

Ranveer Singh's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

3

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny in police custody

4

Zombies might destroy human race in 100 days: study

5

Twitter users forced to follow US President Donald Trump after glitch

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham