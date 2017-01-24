The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 06:47 PM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal, brother-in-law accused of corruption, Delhi police launch probe

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 6:09 pm IST

The AAP government has denied the allegations against both Kejriwal and Bansal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is examining documents linked to Surender Kumar Bansal, the husband of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sister-in-law, over allegations of corruption.

According to a report in NDTV, the Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation has alleged that Bansal secured civic contacts from the Public Works Department in 2015, but he did not start the projects and still received payments for the same.

It added that Bansal submitted fake invoices and bills to secure the payment for the projects that he never delivered.

The NGO claims Kejriwal’s involvement in the alleged fraud. However, the AAP government has denied the allegations against both Kejriwal and Bansal.

The NGO took the matter to court on Saturday after taking note of the several complaints regarding deteriorating conditions of roads and sewage from the public over the past two years. The court had forwarded the matter to the police.

The police are examining documents to decide whether or not a complaint can be filed in the connection.

Tags: corruption allegations, arvind kejriwal, brother in law
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham