The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 23, 2018 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, All India

Sexual harassment: Army court martial recommends Maj Gen's dismissal from service

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2018, 2:42 pm IST

Maj Gen was posted in Northeast when alleged incident took place in 2016 and was attached to Chandimandir for the disciplinary proceedings.

As per Army Rules, the recommendation of the GCM would now be sent to higher authorities including the Chief of Army Staff for confirmation. The higher authority has the powers to even change the sentence. (Representational Image)
 As per Army Rules, the recommendation of the GCM would now be sent to higher authorities including the Chief of Army Staff for confirmation. The higher authority has the powers to even change the sentence. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a big development, an Army General Court Martial (GCM) on Sunday recommended dismissal of a Major General from service in a two-year-old sexual harassment case.

"The GCM headed by a Lt Gen-rank officer gave its verdict at 3.30 am today in which the officer has been charged under section 354A of the IPC and Army Act 45 which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers in the force," sources told ANI here.

"He had been charged under section 354 of IPC earlier but court gave special findings and held him guilty under section 354A of IPC," they said.

As per Army Rules, the recommendation of the GCM would now be sent to higher authorities including the Chief of Army Staff for confirmation. The higher authority has the powers to even change the sentence.

Adv Anand Kumar, representing the Major General in the trial, told ANI that they will be appealing against the order as the "GCM court has not at all looked into the defence case. Evidence has not been appreciated properly and decision has been passed in a haste."

The Major General was posted in the Northeast when the alleged incident took place in late 2016 and was attached to Chandimandir under Army's Western Command for the disciplinary proceedings.

Sources said the officer has denied the charges against him levelled by the Captain-rank lady officer.

In a plea filed before the before the Armed Forces Tribunal, the officer had claimed that he was a victim of factionalism within the Army which had allegedly arisen due to the appointment of Army Chief in that year.

During the trial, the officer contended that there have been certain issues raised by him which have not been addressed by the authorities concerned.

The officer also has a plea pending before the tribunal for providing him with the documents of the proceedings of the GCM and other related investigations in the matter.

The officer had played a crucial role in one of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in the last few years.

In 2007, a Maj Gen had to quit Army after a lady officer alleged that he had touched her inappropriately while teaching yoga to her. 

Tags: army general court martial, sexual harassment, indian penal code, army act, surgical strikes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

2

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

3

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

4

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

5

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham