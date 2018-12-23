The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 23, 2018 | Last Update : 05:52 PM IST

India, All India

‘Lord Hanuman was a sportsperson, his caste shouldn’t be discussed’: Ex- cricketer

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2018, 3:46 pm IST

Row over Lord Hanuman's caste was sparked after UP CM's comment during campaigning for assembly polls in Rajasthan last month.

'There is no caste of mystic and in same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sought of caste,' Chetan Chauhan said.
 'There is no caste of mystic and in same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sought of caste,' Chetan Chauhan said.

Amroha: Amid the growing debate on Lord Hanuman's identity, former Indian cricketer has said that the lord was a sportsperson who is worshipped by many sportspersons even today. Chetan Chauhan also added that Lord Hanuman's caste should not be discussed.

"I believe that he (Lord Hanuman) was a sportsman who used to wrestle with his enemies. All the sportsmen of our country worship him as they require power and energy like him to emerge victorious. The players do not worship him because of his caste. There is no caste of a Saint. There is no caste of a mystic and in the same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sought of caste," he told reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Saturday.

The row over Lord Hanuman's caste was sparked after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment on Lord Hanuman while campaigning for the assembly polls in Rajasthan last month.

"Bajrang Bali (Hanuman) is such a god that he is a forest-dweller, lives in the mountains. Dalits, deprived, he takes everyone along, from east to west, north to south, and unites them all," Adityanath said.

Soon after, a number of spiritual as well as political leaders have put forth varying versions of Lord Hanuman's identity.

Tags: chetan chauhan, lord hanuman, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amroha

MOST POPULAR

1

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

2

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

3

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

4

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

5

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham