'AAP rubbing salt on wounds of victims of 1984 riots,' says Amit Shah

Published : Dec 23, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Amit Shah also accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of supporting illegal migrants.

 'What has happened in the Assembly and later was like rubbing salt on the wounds of the anti-Sikh riot victims,' Shah said without elaborating. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Lashing out at the Congress and the AAP, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said what happened in the Delhi Assembly over the adoption of a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was like "rubbing salt" on the victims' wounds.

He also accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of supporting illegal migrants. The Delhi Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which it was demanded that the Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn, but the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swiftly distanced itself from the reference to the Congress leader.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia clarified that the lines about the former PM were not part of the original resolution placed before the House.

He said it was a handwritten amendment proposed by a member, which and it cannot be passed in such a manner. "What has happened in the Assembly and later was like rubbing salt on the wounds of the anti-Sikh riot victims," Shah said without elaborating.

"It has exposed the double-faced character of the Aam Aadmi Party," he said at a conclave of the BJP's booth level workers here.

The Sikh victims had been denied justice for so many years because "the perpetrators of the riots were also the protectors (of the accused)", the BJP chief said in a veiled reference to the Congress.

He claimed that the BJP will return to power in 2019 with a bigger mandate than 2014. Targeting the AAP, he said the party's chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who claims to be a common man, is now moving around with security personnel.

"Where are the hospitals, schools, marshals in buses for women's security and CCTV cameras? The condition of Mohalla Clinics is such that filth and dogs have been found in many of them," he said.

The Kejriwal government has "failed" to keep its promises in Delhi, he alleged. Shah claimed that the Modi government had fulfilled all its promises for Delhi and the BJP will give an account of its work to the voters in 2019 elections.

He added that it was "unfortunate" that the Kejriwal government did not allow implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi fearing Modi will gain popularity.

