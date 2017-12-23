The Asian Age | News

Post-Doklam standoff, Sashastra Seema Bal has built up self: Rajnath

Published : Dec 23, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2017, 6:38 pm IST

Union home minister also lauded the force for its counter insurgency operations and anti-Naxal operations.

'People living near border areas should be considered as strategic assets of India. The force takes care of them by organising several events which is appreciated,' Union home minister Rajnath Singh said. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has strengthened itself by creating more Border Outposts (BOP) after the Doklam standoff with China.

Addressing the border guarding force during its 54th anniversary parade in New Delhi, the minister said the SSB not only guards India's border with Nepal and Bhutan, it also takes care that friendly relations with these neighbouring countries do not sour.

 "The past year has been tremendous for the force. The SSB has increased its strength after the Doklam standoff with China, by creating more border outposts near Sikkim and Bhutan border," Singh said.

He also lauded the force for its counter insurgency operations and anti-Naxal operations.

"People living near border areas should be considered as strategic assets of India. The force takes care of them by organising several events which is appreciated," he said.

When asked about confidence building measures with neighbouring countries, Singh said, "Confidence building measures are a continuing and ongoing process. It is always on and should be always on."

