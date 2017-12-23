Bhopal gangrape case: Court awards life imprisonment to all 4 accused

In early Nov, a 19-year-old civil services aspirant was allegedly abducted by the 4 accused and gangraped near Habibganj station in Bhopal.

Bhopal: A fast-track court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to all the four accused in Bhopal gangrape case.

"Based on the evidence provided by us, the court awarded all the four accused lifetime imprisonment," P N Rajput, the lawyer of the victim said.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim expressed satisfaction over the court's verdict.

Following their arrest, two doctors of Madhya Pradesh's Sultania Women Hospital were suspended on November 11 after they produced an erroneous medical report stating that the victim indulged in consensual sex with the accused.

The four were charged under sections 376 D (gangrape), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 366 (kidnapping woman), 347 (wrongful confinement), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Jabalpur High Court then ordered the state government to file a report in the case citing actions taken in this regard.

The court also raised questions over the role of police and doctors.