Saturday, Dec 23, 2017

India

Banas accident: 33, including 4 children dead, reports say driver was minor

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2017, 5:05 pm IST

19 bodies were handed over to family after post-mortem and autopsy of 14 bodies is yet to be conducted while one body was unidentified.

The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jaipur: At least 33 people, including four children, were killed and seven others injured today when a bus plunged into Banas river after veering off a 100-foot bridge in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said.

The incident took place early morning in Soorwal police station area when the bus carrying about 45 passengers was on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur, they said.

The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said his thoughts were with the families of the deceased.

"State government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Soorwal police station SHO Anoop Singh said of the 33 people killed, seven are women and four children.

The injured were rushed to hospitals.

The bus driver was also killed in the incident, a police officer had said earlier.

He said that 19 bodies were handed over to the kin of victims after post-mortem and autopsy of 14 bodies was yet to be conducted.

One body is still unidentified, he added.

On reports that the bus driver was a minor, the SHO said it was yet to be ascertained.

Passengers were from Rajasthan and other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

"I am saddened by the bus accident that took place in Dubi Banas. Took stock of the situation from the officials present on the spot and directed them to provide all possible assistance to the affected people," she said in a tweet.

In a statement issues later, she said in-charge minister of the district Rajpal Singh Shekhawat was rushed to the spot to oversee the relief measures.

"I pray for peace for the departed souls and courage for the aggrieved family members to overcome the shock," the chief minister said.

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot, Sawai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari and NPP leader Kirori Meena also expressed grief over the incident.

