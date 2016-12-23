Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 05:20 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Cop kills woman in car, then commits suicide beside body

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 2:57 pm IST

The bodies were recovered from his car Thursday night in Shivdaspura area, police said.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Jaipur: An additional superintendent of police of the Anti-Terrorist squad of Rajasthan Police allegedly shot himself dead after killing a woman on the outskirts of the city, police said on Friday.

Before killing himself with his service revolver, Ashish Prabhakar also allegedly shot dead a woman in his car. The bodies were recovered from his car Thursday night in Shivdaspura area, police said.

Prabhakar was disturbed for the last few days and left office early on Thursday evening and went to Shivdaspura area, they said.

Prima facie, Prabhakar shot the woman dead after some quarrel before allegedly committing suicide inside the car. He had also made a call to the police control room, saying two bodies were lying in a car, before taking the extreme step.

Efforts are on to identify the woman.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

Tags: murder, cops kills woman, cop suicide
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

2

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

3

NGO helps 400 people in Ladakh walk again

4

Pictures: Saif, Kareena are delighted as they show son to the world

5

US airline deplanes man for telling Ivanka Trump her 'father's ruining the country'

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

The resourceful university student was able to successfully convert $12,415 from his bar mitzvah money into $4.4 million solely by trading while travelling to over a 100 countries. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Web entrepreneur earns millions while travelling

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham