Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

India, All India

Kiren Rijiju to visit Manipur today, urges state govt to 'bring back normalcy'

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 10:56 am IST

Rijiju said the ground situation in Manipur continues to be worrisome and the Centre wants that law and order prevail in the state.

Angry people set on fire vehicles in Imphal East district in protest against the United Naga Council (UNC)'s indefinite economic blockade. (Photo: PTI)
 Angry people set on fire vehicles in Imphal East district in protest against the United Naga Council (UNC)'s indefinite economic blockade. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today asked the Manipur government to bring back normalcy in the state by removing the economic blockade imposed by a Naga group on its highway as he embarks on a day-long visit to Manipur.

"There is a constitutional duty of the state government to bring back normalcy and they should ensure that there is no blockade along the highway," Rijiju said.

Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said the ground situation in Manipur continues to be worrisome and the Central government wants that law and order prevail in the state.

"I will talk to the state government and will try to find out a solution," he said.

Rijiju said the prices of essential commodities have gone up due to the economic blockade and people have been suffering a lot.

So we want the problem to resolves as early as possible, he added.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday told Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh that the situation caused by the continuous blockade of National Highway-2 is extremely distressing, and has caused an acute shortage of essential and other goods in Manipur and breakdown of law and order.

The landlocked state has been experiencing severe hardship in supply of essential items since November 1 after United Naga Council (UNC) imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the two national highways that serve as a lifeline for the state.

Tags: manipur blockade, kiren rijiju, manipur government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pictures: Saif, Kareena are delighted as they show son to the world

2

US airline deplanes man for telling Ivanka Trump her 'father's ruining the country'

3

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

4

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

5

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

The resourceful university student was able to successfully convert $12,415 from his bar mitzvah money into $4.4 million solely by trading while travelling to over a 100 countries. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Web entrepreneur earns millions while travelling

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham