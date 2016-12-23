Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 05:54 AM IST

India, All India

‘Dual control’ of GST to come up at meeting today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 4:10 am IST

Finance Ministry sources said that on the first day the GST Council cleared most of the 197 clauses of the Central GST Bill.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The seventh meeting of the GST Council, a high-powered committee of the Centre and all states chaired by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday cleared most of the legislation for the Central Goods and Service Tax. It will now take up the controversial issue of “dual control” on Friday, on which the Centre and states have not yet been able to reach a consensus despite several meetings.

There are serious differences between the Centre and the states on who will assess small traders and services under GST. The issue of compensation to states and Integrated Goods and Services Tax bills are also likely to be taken up on Friday. After that, the GST Council is likely to meet on January 8 to discuss the remaining unresolved issues.

Finance ministry sources said that on the first day the GST Council cleared most of the 197 clauses of the Central GST Bill. “Four to five” issues are left as they need more discussions, which have been flagged, the sources said.

“The issue of dual control requires more discussion as there is a divergence of opinion between the states and the Centre on will tax which set of assessees,” they added.

The states have been unrelenting on their position that they get the right to control all assessees with an annual turnover of upto Rs 1.5 crores. Earlier, it was decided that the states would look at goods tax and the Centre at service tax. However, the issue again cropped up as it was realised that there are some industries or people who are registered as both. States like West Bengal and Kerala, among others, have insisted on exclusive control over the small taxpayers, who earn less than Rs 1.5 crore in annual revenue, for both goods and services. The Centre is ready to accept this on goods, but is not yielding on services.

The government has time till September 16 to implement the GST Act under the Constitution Amendment Bill that was passed by both Houses of Parliament and ratified by more than half the states later.

Tags: gst council, arun jaitley, parliament, centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

2

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

3

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

4

Death threats make 'Eye to Eye' singer Tahir Shah leave Pakistan

5

China: Principal penalized for organizing outdoor exam

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

The resourceful university student was able to successfully convert $12,415 from his bar mitzvah money into $4.4 million solely by trading while travelling to over a 100 countries. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Web entrepreneur earns millions while travelling

People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Cameroon sports minister's handshake sets Twitter abuzz

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham